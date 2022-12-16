CAMAS, Wash.-
Susannah Gillespie, a student at Camas High School, has been awarded an American Red Cross scholarship after organizing a blood drive.
Gillespie is one of ten $1,000 scholarship winners nationwide as part of the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program according to the American Red Cross Northwest Region.
She started volunteering with the Red Cross during the COVID Pandemic and over the summer of 2022 she organized and hosted a blood drive that collected 29 pints of blood.
"I gained knowledge of how much work it takes to run a blood drive, and I am immensely grateful to the Red Cross and all that they do," Gillespie said.
According to the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross students who plan and host a blood drive are eligible for gift cards valued at up to $200 and they are eligible for a scholarship if 25 pints or more of blood are donated.
