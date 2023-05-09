YAKIMA, Wash.- Comprehensive Healthcare was recently awarded more than $1 million in state funding to construct a new, on-site behavioral health service center at Camp Hope.
“Lawmakers, behavioral health leaders and our community members understand just how important high-quality, accessible care is in addressing the complex issues of homelessness and mental health,” said Jodi Daly, President and C.E.O. of Comprehensive Healthcare.
According to a press release from Comprehensive Healthcare the new center will provide outpatient behavioral health services and immediate coordination and referral of healthcare needs, as well as access to therapy for those living at the camp.
Camp Hope provides shelter, food, clothing and safety to more than 180 people daily according to Comprehensive Healthcare. The new health service center, made out of movable shipping containers, will support residents with treatment space, equipment for staff and transitional housing.
“For those facing homelessness, the ability to service community members on-site, where they live, is a game changer,” said Mike Kay, executive director of Camp Hope.
