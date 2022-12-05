TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Camp Hope director Mike Kay describes the shelter as a “low-barrier, 24-hour, emergency shelter, meaning that we will take anyone 24-hours-a-day.”
The shelter’s “low-barrier” policy allows anyone to use the facilities as long as they can “self-maintain” and avoid using substances on the property.
After sunset, the building becomes a typical shelter with meals provided and activities to pass the time before retiring to privacy.
The shelter opened its doors just two days ago and has already seen 21 of 60 tents taken up by the community. Kay and Camp Hope expect their numbers to grow this winter with the help of their local partners.
“We have our outreach team out in the area as well as our partners with the sheriff’s department, police department and so on are working really hard to get the word out to people that we’re open and we’re here,” said Kay. “We’re seeing those numbers start to increase greatly.”
The outreach teams have already gathered people from Zillah and Sunnyside, providing transport when possible to the shelter.
“People can call the Camp Hope number,” said Kay. “Tell us where they are, and we will send a car to come pick them up. Or they can contact one of our law enforcement partners and they’ll transport them as well.”
The cold and snow will continue in Central Washington leading Kay to expect a busy season at the shelter.
“I think we’ll probably fill all 60 beds on a nightly basis," said Kay. "We do have capacity to increase slightly but we at least want to make sure that those beds are accounted for and that people are using those beds.”
Camp Hope has seen contributions from the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Sunrise Outreach and the city of Toppenish. To donate or volunteer, visit Camp Hope’s website.
