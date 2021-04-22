Camp Prime Time needs volunteers

Yakima, WA - Camp Prime Time is preparing to welcome back their campers this summer but they are in need of volunteers.
Camp Prime Time specializes in giving kids with special needs the full camping experience by being more accessible. The camp is free for families who want to attend because of donations and it is wheel chair accessible.
This year COVID-19 impacted the camp's volunteer numbers and because it is almost completely volunteer run, they need enough people to keep the camp running.
Right now the camp is looking for volunteers to help prepare the camp for opening on June 14. These volunteers will meet at the camp every Saturday until opening to help clean the camp, help with plumbing and building a new sandbox and archery range.
You can sign up volunteer or attend the camp on their website.