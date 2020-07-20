YAKIMA, WA - Roy’s Ace Hardware recently donated a new mower to Camp Prime Time.
New Executive Director Paul Golke stopped by to talk to owner Brad Christianson Sr. about the gift on his bicycle, which he frequently rides to his office downtown. Brad made the comment that the gift is conditional upon taking the mower at that time. Paul, an avid cyclist, was up to the challenge. In all fun, no one stopped Paul with a request to cut their yard.
Camp Prime Time thanks Roy’s Ace Hardware, along with other area business that continue to support the camps efforts. Recently, Morton & Sons, United Sales, Franz’s Bakery Outlet, Hellisens Lumber, Dolsen Coca Cola Company, and Shields Novlex have helped in support of several camp projects. Covid-19 has caused the camp to cancel its 2020 summer sessions. In light of its closing, many items to care for and improve the camp are underway. Continued support is needed and appreciated at this time.
Camp Prime Time serves families with a seriously/terminally ill or developmentally disabled child. These families enjoy a camping experience in the great outdoors in a supportive atmosphere. There is no cost to the families. Operations are 100% donor funded and volunteer supported. For more information on Camp Prime Time, visit www.campprimetime.org