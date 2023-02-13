YAKIMA, Wash.-
Migrant or seasonal farmworkers and their children have additional support available for pursuing higher education through YVC’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP).
Interested students can apply online. The priority application deadline is May 31, 2023.
"CAMP is incredibly successful in opening a pathway to higher education for the migrant farmworker community,” said Marivy Vasquez, director of CAMP at YVC.
CAMP is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and provides a range of support to help migrant or seasonal farmworkers and their children successfully complete the first year of college according to a YVC press release announcing the program.
To be eligible for the CAMP program a student must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
- They or their immediate family members have engaged in migrant seasonal farm work for at least 75 days within the last 24 months
- They have participated or been eligible to participate in the Title 1C Migrant Education Program (MEP).
- Has qualified for the workforce investment act 167 program, formerly the high school equivalency program (HEP).
Students receive a stipend up-to $1,300, free tutoring, access to technology, career development support, internship and service learning opportunities, academic success workshops and other support through the CAMP program according to today's press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.