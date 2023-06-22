VANCOUVER, Wash.- The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is hosting a series of free camps for blind and visually impaired athletes around the Pacific Northwest.
A full list of camp locations and times is available through the NWABA.
NWABA's Camp Spark is an overnight sports camp for individuals ages 8 to 21, who are blind and visually impaired. According to a NWABA press release the camps use sports, physical activity, and orientation and mobility as a catalyst to encourage leadership, independence, advocacy, and daily living skills that contribute to overall greater quality of life.
"Camp reaches far beyond participating in sports, and acts as a catalyst to help campers gain the confidence, self-esteem, friendships, and independence they need to achieve success in all areas of life.” said Founder, President & CEO, Billy Henry.
Seven week-long Camp Spark sessions will be held throughout the year, including two summer sessions at the Linfield University campus in McMinnville, Oregon. 82 campers aged 8-21 from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana will attend the camp.
According to NWABA campers will participate in a variety of sports and recreational activities including goalball (a sport specifically developed for individuals with visual impairments), fitness, beep baseball, tandem cycling, yoga, judo, track & field, and numerous others.
