CENTRAL WASHINGTON- Even though summer is winding down, fire danger is still increasing. If you are trying to squeeze in your last camping trip there are a stage 1 campfire restrictions in effect.

The U.S. Forest Service says, "visitors to national forest lands from Naches to the Methow Valley will be required to limit potential ignition sources like campfires starting Thursday August 1, 2019."

Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit the following across the entire Forest:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire , or stove fire except in Forest Service designated recreation sites (mostly fee campgrounds with campfire structures installed by the Forest Service or permittee) and some Wilderness areas.

Using an explosive (always in effect).

Possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks (always in effect)

You can still build campfires at designated camping sites where there are metal rings.

Robin DeMario, Public Affairs Specialist for the USDA Forest Service says, " people will sometimes build a campfire and make a little fire ring, but they don't clear the debris and the brush around it and that potential for that fire to spread is a lot higher."

DeMario says unattended campfires are the main reason why wildfires start.

She wants everyone to be conscious about the campfires they are building because resources are limited in fighting these fires and they can easily start one.

For a full list of campfire restrictions visit here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/okawen/alerts-notices/?cid=fsbdev3_053600