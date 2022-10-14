WENATCHEE, Wash.-
Fire restrictions in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have been reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1.
According to a Forest Service news release, forest users can resume fires in developed campgrounds and can engage in recreational shooting on forest lands.
Campers and forest land users are still advised to be cautious and fire wise. Details on any remaining fire restrictions may be found here.
"The days may be cooler and shorter, but the fuel conditions and fire indices are still showing high fire danger and the potential for large fires," said Kyle Cannon, Forest Fire Staff Officer.
