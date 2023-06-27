PENDLETON, Ore.- National Forest officials are reminding the public to use safety precautions when making campfires this summer.
Human-caused fires are unpredictable and can stretch fire fighting resources thin. Human caused fires are preventable.
When fire dangers increase the National Forests will implement Public Use Restrictions (PURs) which can limit the use of campfires, smoking, chainsaws, and off-road motorized vehicles.
Forest Officials recommend these tried and true campfire safety precautions:
- Always follow local campfire laws.
- Find a shady spot away from dry logs, overhanging branches, bushes, and leaves.
- Use existing fire rings.
- Keep campfire rings small and manageable.
- Keep flammable materials away from fire rings.
- Never leave you fire unattended.
- To put out the fire, drown it with water and stir the charred pieces.
- When leaved make sure the fire is completely out.
- If the fire is too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave.
Smokey Bear has tips for building and putting out campfires.
