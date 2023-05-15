campfires

WASHINGTON, State.- As temperatures continue to rise across the northwest and summer recreation season gets underway the National Fire Protection Association is reminding everyone about simple campfire safety.

Campfire safety tips:

  • Be sure campfires are permitted in your area. Check with your local fire department to make sure.
  • Build your campfire at least 25 feet away from any structures and anything that can burn.
  • Avoid burning on windy or dry days.
  • Never let children or pets play or stand too close to the fire.
  • Never leave a campfire unattended.
  • Small campfires are easier to control.
  • Never use gas or other flammable liquids in or near your fire.
  • Always have a hose, bucket of water and shovel and dirt or sand nearby.
  • Make sure fire is completely out before leaving.
  • Remember to STOP, DROP and ROLL if your clothes catch fire.
  • Treat any burns right away. Run under cool water for 3-5 minutes. Cover with a clean, dry cloth and get medical help if needed.