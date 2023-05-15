WASHINGTON, State.- As temperatures continue to rise across the northwest and summer recreation season gets underway the National Fire Protection Association is reminding everyone about simple campfire safety.
Campfire safety tips:
- Be sure campfires are permitted in your area. Check with your local fire department to make sure.
- Build your campfire at least 25 feet away from any structures and anything that can burn.
- Avoid burning on windy or dry days.
- Never let children or pets play or stand too close to the fire.
- Never leave a campfire unattended.
- Small campfires are easier to control.
- Never use gas or other flammable liquids in or near your fire.
- Always have a hose, bucket of water and shovel and dirt or sand nearby.
- Make sure fire is completely out before leaving.
- Remember to STOP, DROP and ROLL if your clothes catch fire.
- Treat any burns right away. Run under cool water for 3-5 minutes. Cover with a clean, dry cloth and get medical help if needed.
