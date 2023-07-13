ELLENSBURG, Wash.- All campfires on Washington state Department of Natural Resource (DNR) managed land in the Southeast region of the state will be banned starting on Friday, July 14.
Continued hot and dry conditions have increased wildfire danger throughout the region and the campfire ban is an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires starting according to the DNR.
Propane or butane camp stoves and backpacking stoves are still allowed under the campfire ban.
DNR's Southeast Region includes the following counties:
- Adams
- Asotin
- Benton
- Chelan
- Columbia
- Douglas
- Franklin
- Garfiedl
- Grant
- Kittitas
- Klickitat
- Walla Walla
- Whitman
- Yakima
