OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has placed restrictions on outdoor activities including campfires and target shooting to reduce the risk of wildfires.
The restrictions will start on July 7 on WDFW managed lands in eastern Washington.
“We all have a part to play in preventing wildfires, and we’re urging visitors enjoying Washington’s great outdoors this summer to be a part of the solution,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW’s Lands Division Manager.
Restrictions taking effect on July 7:
- Making fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
- Discharging firearms for target shooting or other recreational purposes, aside from lawful hunting, unless otherwise posted, with the following exception: Target shooting is permitted from sunrise to 10 a.m. through Aug. 15, only at two Department shooting ranges: The Methow Creek shooting range and the Asotin Creek shooting range.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
- Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
- Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads.
The target shooting restrictions run through September 15. According to the WDFW all other restrictions are in place until further notice.
“By recreating responsibly and following wildfire safety restrictions, visitors can help preserve public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities," said Wilkerson.
