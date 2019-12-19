Can you help find these piggies a home for Christmas?

PROSSER, Wash. -There is only one thing on a local animal shelter's wish list this year, but it's a big one-- a Christmas miracle.

This Christmas, the Noble Animal Sanctuary in Prosser is asking you to give a handful of piggies a forever home.

Three years ago, Michelle Allgaier and Greg Noble opened Noble Animal Sanctuary.

The non-profit works to rescue neglected farm animals and place them in loving homes. The sanctuary also works to educate others on how to care for them.

Because there isn't enough room for the pigs at Noble Animal Sanctuary, Michelle needs to find them a home.

"This family finding a home would really be a Christmas miracle, even if its in pairs. We don't often get a chance to adopt out a mama and her pigs. Usually these kinds of pigs are slaughtered, unfortunately," she said.

Three to four pigs need homes. They need to be adopted in pairs or more. None of the pigs will be adopted out alone.

Your backyard must be big enough for them to run around in and they also must be spayed and neutered. All potential adopters will be screened and have a home check.

They also will not be given to breeders or anyone who plans to slaughter them.