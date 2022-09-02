Canadian man killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated smoke forecasts and public health information. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner air. Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.