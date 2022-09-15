RICHLAND, Wash.-
Washington River Protection Solutions and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center are holding the Cancer Crushing Challenge Run in Richland on Sunday, September, 18th.
The 10k, 6.2 mile road to river race starts on George Washington Way and goes to North Richland, before finishing on the path along the river. A pancake breakfast and mimosa garden will follow the run.
The run will start in the fingernail area of Howard Amon Park at 7 a.m. and should end around 12 p.m.
All proceeds go towards local cancer care in the Tri-Cities community.
