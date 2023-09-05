RICHLAND, Wash.- The annual Cancer Crushing Challenge Run is coming back to the Tri-Cities September 9.
Participants can choose to walk or run in the 10K or 5K race. It all starts at 8 a.m. at John Dam Plaza in Richland. Carrie Almquist with the Kadlec Foundation says the race is a chipped time run and is similar to a "mini Bloomsday."
According to Lori Lott with the Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation, the money raised supports cancer patients through support services.
"We have our four pillars; treatment, we like to support survivorship, early detection and awareness," says Lott.
Lott says this event is for everyone to get together to support their loved ones and anyone going through a cancer journey.
Registration is open until Friday night on September 8.
