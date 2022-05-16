Candidate registration to run for Benton County office opens this week

BENTON CO., WA - If you're planning on running for office in Benton County, you need to file your candidacy by May 20 at 4:00 p.m.
Registration opened May 16 at 9:00 a.m. You can register online here.
All open positions are listed on the Benton County Auditor's page.
If you are unable to fill out your registration online you can also file at the Benton County Voting Center at 2618 N Columbia Center Boulevard in Richland. You can file in-person between 8:30 and 4:30 until the deadline.
You can also mail in your forms to PO BOX 1000 Richland, WA 99352.
For more information you can call the Benton County Elections Division at (509) 736-3085.
