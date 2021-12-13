Candlelight vigil for Walla Walla's locally-loved Jesse Castro this week

WALLA WALLA, WA- A candlelight vigil in honor of Jesse Castro is being held at Walla Walla Valley Academy Thursday, the 16th, at 6 p.m. following the sudden, tragic death of the locally-loved man.
This is an update from the previously scheduled location due to a booking issue. The Walla Walla Valley Academy, located at 300 SW Academy Way, College Place, invited the service into their auditorium. It can be accessed by West 4th Avenue or West Whitman Drive.
The event asks that guests bring their own candles.
According to those close to Castro, he had a habit of being in unexpected places. This last change only fits his character, they think.