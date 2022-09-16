PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco City Council will hold two Cannabis Listening Sessions to gauge the community's thoughts on retail cannabis within the city limits.
In 2012 Washington state initiative 502 allowed the sale of cannabis, but gave cities the choice to prohibit or allow it.
In 2014 the Pasco City Council voted to prohibit the sale of cannabis.
Earlier this year, though, the Council expressed interest in possibly allowing the sale of cannabis in Pasco.
The City Council wants to hear from the community before reaching a final decision on whether or not to allow the sale of cannabis.
1st Listening Session: Tuesday, September, 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the HAPO Center at 6600 Burden Boulevard.
2nd Listening Session: Tuesday, October, 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pasco Police Regional Training Center.
Anyone unable to attend one of the listening session is encouraged to contact the Pasco City Council.
