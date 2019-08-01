WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced the City of Walla Walla will receive $394,643 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The funding will help expand economic opportunities and provide decent housing and a suitable living environment for low- and moderate-income individuals in Walla Walla.
The CDBG program helps support home ownership, housing rehabilitation, public improvements, and economic development projects in communities throughout the country. Since 1974, the program has invested more than $153 billion in communities nationwide, and it has helped leverage $4.09 in non-CDBG funding for every $1.00 of funding given out.
Senator Cantwell has long been a supporter of the CDBG program. She has also prioritized investment in affordable housing, helping to secure nearly $3 billion in additional affordable housing funding in March 2018 and introducing legislation earlier this year to increase investment in affordable housing and provide more resources and stronger protections for at-risk groups.