WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced that Washington state’s 29 federally recognized Tribes will receive a combined total of more than $12 million in funding for critical affordable housing programs. This comes after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law last Friday.

The funds, which are part of COVID-19 relief allocations through the Indian Housing Block Grant Program (IHBG), are for the Tribes to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus, including to maintain normal operations and fund eligible affordable housing activities under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) while the program is impacted by coronavirus.

Under NAHASDA, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides grants to Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages for the development and operation of low-income housing. The IHBG program assists grant recipients with affordable housing activities in safe and healthy environments on Indian reservations, in Indian communities, and in Native Alaskan villages.

Earlier this week, Senator Cantwell announced that more than $52 million is coming to the state of Washington for three housing programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Washington is also expected to receive additional funds for housing programs in the coming weeks as a result of the CARES Act.

Senator Cantwell has long supported funding for housing and homelessness grants for Tribes in Washington state. Earlier this year Cantwell announced $1.4 million in affordable housing grants for the Yakama Nation. In 2018, Cantwell called for improvements to the IHBG program in order to better assist Native American veterans in finding housing in Indian Country. Cantwell has also prioritized investment in affordable housing, helping to secure nearly $3 billion in additional affordable housing funding in March 2018 and introducing legislation in 2019 to increase investment in affordable housing and provide more resources and stronger protections for at-risk groups.

As a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law last week, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) today announced the state of Washington will receive more than $16.6 million to help state and local law enforcement agencies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of the billions of dollars Washington state will receive from the CARES Act, including more than $2.9 billion for hospitals and medical facilities, $2.95 billion for state and local governments, and $52 million in housing grants Cantwell announced yesterday, among other funds.

The state of Washington and 45 cities and counties throughout the state are eligible to receive funding, which can be used to help address local needs, including the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical medical items, as well as training, hiring, and addressing the medical needs of inmates