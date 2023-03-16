ANACORTES, Wash. - A train that derailed near the Swinomish Casino along the Padilla Bay waterfront spilled fuel onto the berm along the land-side of the trackers. Seven train cars were derailed including four tank cars.
Diesel was found spilling onto the ground from one of the locomotives and cleanup crews deployed a boon to avoid the diesel reaching the water. There has been no observation of diesel in the water so far.
It was originally estimated 5,000 gallons spilled from the train car, but current estimates show a potential maximum of 3,100 gallons. Roughly 600 gallons have been cleaned up from the ground.
One of the locomotive cars did not leak and the fuel was removed from the tank. A lifting unit is now removing the remaining locomotives.
The U.S. Coast Guard have used drones and helicopters to ensure there is no impact to the water or wildlife. No injuries have been reported.
An investigation is scheduled once cleanup is complete.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has planned a rail safety hearing for Wednesday, March 22.
“Today’s train derailment in Skagit County is a reminder that we have more work to do to keep our nation’s rail system, communities, rail workers, and environment safe," said Senator Cantwell. "I am seeking additional information about this accident and will continue working to improve rail safety and protect our people, Tribes, and the Salish Sea ecosystem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.