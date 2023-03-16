Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel. There were no injuries reported in either. The derailment in Washington occurred on a berm along Puget Sound, on the Swinomish tribal reservation near Anacortes. Most of 5,000 gallons (nearly 19,000 liters) of spilled diesel fuel leaked on the land side of the berm rather than toward the water. Response teams removed the remaining fuel from two locomotives that derailed. The derailment in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, involved a train carrying corn syrup. No spills were reported. It wasn't clear what caused either derailment.