Cantwell speaks on Senate floor after Respect for Marriage Act vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Senate came with a 62-37 vote and was followed by a speech from co-sponsor Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) on the Senate floor. The act would provide same-sex and interracial marriages with federal protection and recognition, according to the press release from Cantwell's office.

“These are strong protections that are long overdue. I understand some of my colleagues do not see a need for passing this legislation, but I would ask them to stand in the shoes of someone in a marriage that is in danger of being dissolved overnight by a court decision,” said Cantwell. “Marriage equality has been protected under Washington state law for a decade. It has been protected by the Supreme Court for seven years, and yet here in the Senate, there are some that don’t believe we need to take further protections.”

The act would make four key changes: repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, require marriage equality in federal law, protect religious freedom and provide additional protection for those in same-sex and interracial marriages. The Defense of Marriage Act of 1996 is still on the books despite being ruled unconstitutional in part, for its discrimination against same-sex couples, according to the press release.

Further, the bill would keep states from considering out-of-state marriages invalid based on the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of the married people. It still protects all religious liberty and conscience protections, according to the press release. It also confirms that nonprofit religious organizations do not have to offer services, facilities or goods for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage.

“Same-sex and interracial couples deserve the assurance that their marriage will be recognized,” said Cantwell. “They need to know that they will continue to enjoy the freedom and privileges that are afforded to other couples, and we need to make sure that this is for generations to come. The American people want this legislation passed.”

The act was passed by the House in July. The Senate approval on November 16 advanced the bill in the Senate with a bipartisan amendment. Now, both chambers will vote to reapprove the amended version before sending the act to President Biden’s desk.