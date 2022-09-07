WASHINGTON, D.C.-

United States Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), joined the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) on the field on Tuesday night after their match against Nigeria.

Cantwell at signing

Sen. Cantwell delivers remarks at signing ceremony.

Senator Cantwell took the field for the signing of an historic Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which guarantees that players are paid equally.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, sponsored by Senator Cantwell, requires equal pay and benefits for all athletes who represent the United States, regardless of gender. It also requires equal medical care, travel, and expenses.

Cantwell and Rapinoe

left to right: Megan Rapinoe, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, U.S. Sen. Cantwell.

"Tonight is a truly historic occasion," Cantwell said. "An agreement is going to be signed that basically puts in equal pay for our female athletes because a group of women athletes at the pinnacle of their success, had the audacity to say 'we deserve equal pay for our success.'"