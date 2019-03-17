GRANDVIEW, WA - An 86-year-old man is dead following a car accident in Grandview.

This happened at the intersection of Waneta and Stover Road around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert Mohr was traveling westbound on Stover Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Ford pickup truck.

Mohr was transported to a local hospital where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this accident