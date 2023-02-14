KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Fire and Police are currently on the scene of a crash between a car and a sheetrock delivery truck on Columbia Drive and Hartford.
Columbia Drive is currently closed west of Fruitland St to SR 240. According to the KPD the closure is expected to last for at least an hour.
According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael one of the drivers is being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers in the area should expect delays or find alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate and timely information as we receive it.
