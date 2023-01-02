Batteries are under more strain in the winter months due to the cold weather strain, and higher interior accessory usage like the heater and defroster.
If you find yourself with a dead battery, jumper cables or a jump box can provide a quick fix to get your car running once again. When connecting the cables, always connect the black, negative terminal last as it will help prevent a short in the battery.
If you do not have access to jumper cables or a jump box, Triple A and local tow truck companies can help to provide resources to get the car back on the road.
It's recommended to always know the condition of your battery. Manny Rodriguez of Vic's Auto and Supply recommends checking your battery with your routine maintenance.
"I think that everybody should check their battery at least twice a year," said Rodriguez. "As far as condition is concerned, it may not necessarily need to be replaced, but you know, everybody's taking their cars into lube, oil places. That's a good idea just to have them do a quick check on the battery while you're there."
