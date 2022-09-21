Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell.
Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on the afternoon of September 21. A sedan came up behind it, and some witnesses told police the car was speeding.
The driver of the sedan approached the side of the bus, clipping the side before blowing straight through the intersection, according to Littrell. He says the bus driver was not hurt, but the car driver had some injuries and is headed to the hospital.
