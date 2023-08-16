WALLA WALLA, Wash.-A car burned in the drive-through of a restaurant causing thousands of dollars in damage on August 15.
The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) responded to the Burger King at 1748 E. Isaacs Ave. around 2:44 p.m. and found the car burning near the drive-through window.
A fire extinguisher was used on the fire, but did not put the fire completely out according to the WWFD. Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded due to the close proximity of the fire to the restaurant and crews had the fire out in about ten minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it seems to have started near the car's engine according to WWFD.
No injuries were reported in the fire. Damages to the car were estimated at $8,000 and the exterior of Burger King sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
