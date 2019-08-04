UPDATE: Police say it all began with a multi-county pursuit of two women involved in a possible robbery. The two were driving a stolen white Prius and were recklessly speeding to avoid being caught. At one point, one of the women jumped out of the car and was captured by police. She is now in custody in Columbia County.

The pursuit of the second woman continued and eventually ended on Hwy 12 and State Route 124 just after 3:00 p.m. after spike strips were used to stop the car in its tracks. The second suspect waved a gun at police, which is when two WSP troopers and a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy fired their weapons with multiple shots hitting the suspect.

The wounded suspect barricaded herself inside the car until WSP SWAT members arrived and eventually took her into custody.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The two WSP troopers were taken to the Pasco Police Department for standard processing after a shots-fired event.

The scene was processed into Sunday morning. All lanes are now back open.

The overall incident is being investigated by a Special Investigations Unit and the officer involved shooting investigation will be led by Richland and Benton Counties.

BURBANK, WA - Washington State Patrol Communications Director Chris Loftis confirms multiple shots were fired on US -12 near Burbank.

US-12 remains closed in both directions near milepost 295.

Lofits says a high-speed pursuit ended in the area of the Snake River Bridge where the suspect barricaded herself in an effort to evade police.

The pursuit first started in Waitsburg. It stopped but eventually restarted in Columbia County. Troopers say guns were involved and the suspect is a female. They eventually used spike strips to stop the suspect.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital. No word yet on her condition.

Loftis confirms two WSP personnel fired the shots. The scene is currently being processed.

Troopers are asking the public to stay away from the area. They say they will be on the scene for at least another two hours.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to this incident, including SWAT.