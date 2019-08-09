PENDLETON, OR - Police say a car chase in Pendleton ended with the suspect shooting himself in the head.
The high speed chase happened on I-84 near Nye Avenue. The suspect, 28-year-old Ryan Newsome, entered the interstate in the wrong direction.
Police mirrored Newsome's travel in the eastbound lanes. Eventually Newsome's car left the roadway and police boxed him in, which is when they say they heard the sound of a single gunshot.
The interstate was completely shut down while officers approached the car and suspect.
Police eventually broke the car window to get to Newsome and gave him CPR until he was Life-Flighted to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say this all started Thursday morning when police got a shots fired report in the area of Dorion Avenue. Officers found no evidence of a shooting but residents led investigators to determine that Newsome was angry that a woman he was interested in was with another man.
Shortly after this is when police found Newsome's car and the pursuit began.
No shots were fired by officers. This is being investigated by the Oregon State Police Department.
Newsome is still being treated at the hospital; no word yet on his condition.