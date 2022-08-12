RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief.
At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain View Lane to Canyon Street. Van Beek says they hope to reopen the road before midnight.
The City of Richland is working to restore power as soon as possible, but there is no current estimate for when it will be back.
No injuries have been reported.
