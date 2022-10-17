MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Power was out for about a day in Milton-Freewater after a car collision on Couse Creek Road that knocked down three power poles, according to the city. The outage was reported just before 2 a.m. on October 16.
While crews worked on the outage, Couse Creek Road was closed between Walla Walla River Road and Coe Road.
Power was restored around 6:45 p.m. on October 16, according to the city. Anyone without power should call 541-938-5511.
