CLE ELUM, Wash.- UPDATE 4:48 p.m. According to WSDOT, I-90 near Cle Elum is now fully reopen.
UPDATE 3:53 p.m.
3 individuals have been transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital for injuries.
According to WSP, all four cars were traveling westbound on I-90.
Vehicle three began to stop for traffic. Vehicles two and four slowed down.
Vehicle one failed to slow down and crashed into the back of vehicle two Then vehicle two hit vehicle three. And Vehicle 3 then hit vehicle four.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
A 4-car collision on Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum has caused the left lane to be closed.
According to Washington State Patrol, a 4-car crash with injury has occurred on Westbound I-90 at exit 84.
The crash has closed the left lane.
WSP is advising those traveling westbound on I-90 to seek an alternative route if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.