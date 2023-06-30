19 miles west of Washtucna in Adams County, a car crash has been reported with 3 fatalities. a couple from Cle Elum were involved.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the Collision involved 2 vehicles each with 2 occupants.
WSP has released that vehicle 1 was driving in the eastbound lane and crossed the center line crashing head on into vehicle 2 who was driving in the westbound lane.
Vehicle one was occupied by Mark Nieman, 53 who was the driver. And Natasha Nieman, 24 who was a passenger.
Both occupants of vehicle 1 were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The passenger of vehicle 2 Diana Coughlin, 68 from Cle Elum Washington as deceased at the scene.
James Coughlin, 65 Also from Cle Elum was the driver of vehicle 2. James was reported to have been injured at the scene and transported to Adams rural Hospital in Ritzville, according to WSP.
Cause is still under investigation. According to WSP it is unknown if any drugs or alcohol were involved.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
