MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. - According to a Saturday evening press release from the Oregon State Police, a multi-car crash on Highway 11 near Highway 332 killed one on Friday, September 8.

OSP says at around 5:04 p.m., Prithvi Singh, 30, of Milton-Freewater exited the parking lot of a convenience store heading northbound where his car was hit from behind, causing him to lose control and hit a car in the southbound lanes.

Singh was found dead upon arrival of OSP.

The driver and passenger of the car heading southbound were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The highway was impacted for over five hours due to the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Milton-Freewater Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.