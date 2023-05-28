TOPPENISH, Wash. -- A car crash on North Track Road and SR 22 sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, one car was eastbound on North Track Road while the other car was driving westbound on SR 22. The first car drove into the westbound lanes without stopping at the stop sign, hitting the second car.
The driver of the first car was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial. The second driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
WSP said they believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the accident.
