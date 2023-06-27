FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 7:43 p.m.: According to Washington State Patrol and Franklin County coroner, The crash has resulted in two fatalities.
Vehicle 1, which was occupied by Jeffery and Debora Bowes was attempting to make a left turn onto East Crestloch. Vehicle 1 did not yield to vehicle 2 which was occupied by 20 year old Daniel Gomez.
Gomez crashed into vehicle 1. Debora Bowes age 66 was pronounced dead at the scene. And her Husband Jeffery Bowes was pronounced dead at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The couple was from Cheney Washington.
Daniel Gomez was not injured.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Two vehicle collision reported on north bound 395 highway at Crestloch.
Crash between a Semi-truck and a camping trailer.
The north bound lane in partially blocked and will remain blocked for several hours. Expect delays.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
