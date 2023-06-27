Drivers in New York City will be charged extra in tolls to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street as part of a long-stalled congestion pricing plan. The first-in-the-nation plan is part of an effort to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and raise funds for the city's public transit system. It will bring New York City in line with places like London and Singapore, which have implemented similar programs. A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that the congestion pricing plan cleared its final federal hurdle after getting approved by the Federal Highway Administration. The program is expected to begin in spring of 2024.