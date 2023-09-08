BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office is currently working on a car crash on C.R 12 and Johnson Road.
deputies are rerouting traffic as needed.
All parties have been transported for medical evaluation for minor injuries.
according to BCSO, Driver 1 was traveling westbound on Johnson and failed to stop at the stop sign.
driver 1 was then hit by Driver 2.
BCSO wants to remind drivers to always obey street signs.
