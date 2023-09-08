 BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-  Benton County Sheriff's Office is currently working on a car crash on C.R 12 and Johnson Road. 

deputies are rerouting traffic as needed. 

All parties have been transported for medical evaluation for minor injuries.

according to BCSO, Driver 1 was traveling westbound on Johnson and failed to stop at the stop sign. 

driver 1 was then hit by Driver 2. 

BCSO wants to remind drivers to always obey street signs. 