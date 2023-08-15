KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 6:35 p.m. According to a Washington State Press memo, a man driving a motorcycle was traveling Southbound on SR-397.

The motorcycle driver crossed the center line and hit two on-coming cars.

According to WSP no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash is still under investigation according to WSP.

4:21 p.m. According to WSP trooper Thorson, SR 397 is now open.

According to WSP, two cars were driving northbound on SR-397 and a motorcyclist was driving Southbound.

According to WSP, the motorcycle crashed into the two cars driving Northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Kadlec Hospital for serious injuries according to WSP.

no other injuries have been reported.

According to WSP, the crash is currently under investigation.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m. According to Trooper Thorson of Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle and two cars were involved in a crash.

According to WSP, the crash resulted in a serious injury.

The crash occurred between Yew and Finely Road.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation live travel map, a car crash has closed the Northbound lane of State Route 397.

The closure begins at milepost 16 near Kennewick.

A detour is available.

Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.