CLE ELUM, Wash.- According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, a head-on car crash on SR 903 at milepost 4 killed one man.

WSP says Anthony Vezzoni, 86, of Cle Elum was driving southbound towards Cle Elum and crossed the center line where he crashed into another car head-on and died.

WSP noted that Vezzoni was not wearing his seatbelt and that no one else was hurt in the crash.

Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 assisted and posted on Facebook that WSP was also assisted by Cle Elum Volunteer Fire Department, City of Roslyn Fire Department, Kittitas County Fire District 7 and Upper Kittitas County Medic One.

Both cars were totaled in the crash and the cause is under investigation.