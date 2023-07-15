TOPPENISH, Wash.- According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, a crash on SR 97 northwest of Toppenish between two cars killed one early Saturday morning.

WSP says Felipe Uriostegui, 34, was driving northbound on SR 97 when he hit another car and lost control. His car left the road and rolled before landing on its wheels.

Uriostegui was dead when assistance arrived.

Next of kin has been notified of the accident. Both vehicles in the accident were totaled. The other driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the WSP.