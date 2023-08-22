COLLEGE PLACE, Wash.- College Place Police Department responded to reports that a car crashed into the back yard of a residence near Walla Walla.
According to CPPD, officers responded to a call for a single vehicle car crash.
Upon arrival it was found that a car had reportedly lost traction while driving and crashed at the bottom of an embankment.
According to CPPD, the crash caused damage o multiple fences and a residents garage.
The driver did not report any injuries but was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for evaluation.
