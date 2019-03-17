Kennewick, WA - Kennewick police and the fire department responded to a car that crashed into a gas station this afternoon.

This happened at the Minit-Mart shell station on W. 27th Ave. and S. Olympia St. in Kennewick.

Officers say the driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove into the gas station.

Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the accident.

The cause of the accident has been determined as driver error, no alcohol or other substances are suspected.

The Minit-Mart will be temporarily closed while the building's structure is evaluated for safety.