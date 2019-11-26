car crashes into pasco home

PASCO, WA - An SUV crashed into a home in Pasco early Tuesday morning.

This happened on the 5900 block of Kent Lane at about 1:19 a.m.

Fire crews say the GMC Terrain was traveling north on Road 92 and tried turning onto Majestia Lane when it went over the curb, through a fence and into a home.

They say no one inside the home was injured.

When officers arrived, they found no one in or around the car. They identified the registered owner through personal belongings. Through their investigation, they found the woman driver inside a nearby home.

Police say she showed signs of intoxication at the time they found her, but she was not injured.

Police booked her into the Franklin County Jail for Hit and Run.