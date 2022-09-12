Car crashes into Viera's Bakery in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department is responding to a collision on the 400 block of Lewis Street after a car crashed into Viera's Bakery. Police say the car was headed south on 4th Avenue when it tried to turn left on Lewis Street. They were reportedly speeding and the car lost control, crashing into the bakery.
First responders reported two unconscious men in the front seats, then a conscious woman in the backseat. The men's injuries have not been determined.
The woman reportedly ran from the collision, then was found by officers near a mini mart around 10th Avenue and A Street. She is currently in custody.
Officers on scene at Viera's pulled numerous beer cans out of the car. It is believed that alcohol was involved, but PPD does not currently know if the driver was under the influence.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
