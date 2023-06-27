KENNEWICK Wash.- UPDATE 5:19 p.m.: According to Sebastian Castilleja an officer on scene of the crash, a sedan at the intersection of Clearwater and Johnson had the right of way at the stop sign. A truck did not allow the sedan the right of way causing a collision.
The sedan then crashed into the Washington Trust Bank. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries.
The truck driver and bank workers were unharmed.
The bank was quickly evacuated and is being inspected for structural damage.
Officer Castilleja informed us that no drug or alcohol use is suspected for this crash.
The driver has been sited for not giving the sedan the right of way.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
At 4:18 p.m. a car drove into the Washington Trust Bank at 3250 W clearwater Ave, Kennewick WA
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
