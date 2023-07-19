PASCO, Wash.- On Tuesday, July 18 a driver crashed his car into a Washington State Department of Transportation truck on US 12 Highway.

According to a Facebook post made by Washington State Department of transportation, at 3:00 p.m. WSDOT crews were performing a mobile mowing job on U.S. 12 Highway near Pasco.

According to WSDOT, the mobile mowing truck had strobe lights on and signs indicating that there was work ahead.

A sedan then crashed into the back of the WSDOT truck.

According to WSDOT, No crews were injured. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for leg pains.

WSDOT is reminding residents that there is an increase in road work in the summertime due to weather conditions.

WSDOT is advising drivers to look out for construction and to travel safely.