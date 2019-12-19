YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Two people, one of them a 4-year-old, were taken to the hospital after a car left the roadway and hit a tree in Yakima County.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the car was travelling eastbound on US Highway 12 about 9 miles west of Naches when the driver, 22-year-old Angel Campos of Yakima, lost control. The car went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Three of the four passengers were injured, and two of those injured were taken to the hospital. The driver and a 13-month-old were not injured. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

The driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions.